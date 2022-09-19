Assin Fosu: Court sentences man found guilty of murder to death

A 34-year-old man is set to spend the rest of his life in prison for committing murder.

The man identified as Kofi Adjei has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Cape Coast High Court.

The convict who is popularly known as ‘Chilling’ was arrested after he stabbed his victim with scissors in Assin Fosu.

The incident which happened after a misunderstanding between the two people ended with the victim identified as Kankani losing his life.

Having been found guilty by the court for the murder after he was arraigned, Kofi Adjei has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The court ruling was delivered following the Attorney General’s prosecution according to a report by kasapafmonline.

The convict has since the delivery of the judgment been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.

The death penalty has been on Ghana's statute books since the inception of English common law in 1874. Ghana still retains the death penalty for some offenses including treason and first-degree murder.

However, the practice is considered "Abolitionist in Practice."

The last time the death penalty was executed was back in 1993.