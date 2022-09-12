Nkoranza South: Gyaase community gets mechanized borehole

The Executive Director of Amea Foundation, Mrs Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong on Saturday, September 10, 2022 commissioned a mechanized borehole for members of the Gyaase Community in the Nkoranza South Constituency.

The project is aimed at helping to achieve SDG Goal 6 which seeks to ensure access to water and sanitation for all. According to Harriet, access to clean and portable water is not only a basic need but a necessity to sustain every form of life.

The mechanised borehole will provide the people of Gyaase, clean and portable drinking water. The hurdle of the young and old crossing the road for water which resulted in people being knocked down by speeding vehicles will become a thing of the past.

Through the frantic efforts of Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng, the excitement within the community was overwhelming as members were filled with hopes of a better standard of living.

"We thank Madam Harriet for this wonderful gesture towards Bonsuman. In fact, we got the information about this water project exactly one week ago and it is really barnstorming she has completed it for us today. All we can say is that, may the good Lord bless her for her KindHeart. We ask the Lord to help her for all her objectives and set goals to come to pass," Nana Agyei Donkor, Bonsu Kyidomhene of Gyaase said.