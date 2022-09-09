Over 320,000 farmers in Upper East Region registered under Planting for Food and Jobs

"We have registered over 320,000 farmers under the Plant for Food and Jobs (PFJ)," Mr. Francis Ennor, the Upper East Regional Director of Agriculture has said.

The Regional Agric Director made the revelation in an exclusive interview with this reporter on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

According to him, government has contracted Broadspectrum, an I.T Company to register farmers in the five northern regions.

“So, as a Region, we have over 320,000 farmers that have been registered and the registrations are still ongoing. So, if you are a farmer and you want to have access to the subsidized products, you walk to any of the input dealers who had received the subsidized fertilizer or the seeds, you only need to mention your name and they will open the system and if your name is there, it will show on the system your picture, your farm size and they will ask you the type of fertilizer you want,” the Agric Director stated.

According to him, the ongoing registration exercise for farmers is a programme under the PFJ introduced by government to help get accurate records of farmers in the region.

“ So, this is a programme also under the Planting for Food and Jobs the government also introduced to make sure that we get the exact number of we are dealing with so that we can do proper planning for them. With that, you will that in the region these are the number of farmers we are dealing with. That will also help to monitor the fertilizer that comes in and go out,” he stressed.