Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE ‘Killer’ remanded

Police have arrested the driver of the articulated truck that rammed into the vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Alfred Amoah and his driver, Samuel Gyasi who both died on the spot.

He has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) as amended by Act 2008 Act 761, and negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

The suspect whose identity is not immediately known was put before Kibi Circuit Court where he has been remanded to allow ample time for further investigations.

His plea was not taken when he appears at the court presided over by Peter Oppong-Boahen.

The Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Kamal Salifu Gumah, prayed for the court to remand the suspect into police custody as investigations are still at an initial stage.

According to the prosecutor, the case docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice after investigations are completed for study and advice.

The court thereby remanded the suspect into police custody and adjourned the case to Wednesday, July 20.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the 32-year-old driver of the articulated truck with registration number AS 4229 X was speeding and decided to suddenly apply brakes on seeing vehicles ahead of him slowing down.

On board with his mate, the vehicle veered of its lane into the vehicle of the MCE, resulting in his death and that of his driver.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Ekuona family at Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North Region, Nana Wireko Ampem, has bemoaned the sudden death of his nephew, Alfred Amoah.

According to him, the deceased MCE was the light of the family.

“The entire Bibiani and Bekwai communities have lost a great man. He was the light of our family. He called yesterday and told me that he was attending a meeting in Accra. I was there in the evening when the NPP Party Chairman called to inform me that my nephew was involved in an accident and had died with his driver.

“I moved to his mother's residence and relocated her to another place to avoid the shocks she will incur upon hearing the news. But we have informed her this morning and she is sad,” he said, adding that the family will soon meet the leadership of the New Patriotic Party in the area for the necessary funeral arrangements to be made.

“He belongs to our family but he was also a member of the NPP so we are arranging a meeting to agree on the funeral arrangements,” he added.

Also, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Area, Appiah Kubi revealed that the driver who died with the MCE in the accident is also another blow to the party.

According to him, “He is an experienced driver. I have traveled with him and the late MCE on many occasions but what happened I must say was unfortunate. We have informed his family of his passing.”

Meanwhile, mourners gathered at the family house on Wednesday morning.

---DGN online