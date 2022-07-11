21 top EC management have evaded police background checks — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says certain conduct of the Electoral Commission undermines its credibility.

He said the Auditor-General discovered that 21 top management evaded background checks.

In a tweet on July 11, he noted that the unknown 21 top management staff have been allowed to violate Article 9 (1) of the Commissions Bargaining Agreement (CBA) of 2018.

He noted that the article enforces that “every employee will be required to give particulars about himself or herself on the standard form (called personal records), which shall be inserted on his or her personal file.”

According to Mr. Ablakwa, per the Auditor-General's investigations, the staffs have no personal records, police background check reports and declaration of assets and liabilities on their files.