2022 World Ocean Day: Pioneer Food Cannery promotes ocean preservation

Tema, June 17, CDA Consult - The 2022 World Ocean Day (WOD) was marked in Ghana as the Pioneer Food Cannery (PFC) stepped out to use the commemoration to promote knowledge about how to preserve the oceans for the future generation.

Speaking on the 2022 WOD global theme: “Revitalization: collective action for the ocean,” Madam Vida Botchwey, PFC Human Resources Director said there was a need to raise awareness to promote global ocean and resource sustainability.

She said as we commemorate the WOD our company which depends largely on the blue economy for production, seeks to sensitize the fisherfolks on the need to keep the ocean clean.

Madam Botchwey, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a clean-up exercise organized at Tema Newtown Beach as captured by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema said the ocean is one of the greatest resources in the country and it was a source of income, providing food among others as such, it was vital to take care of it.

Madam Botchwey cautioned that dumping of refuse into water bodies was adversely affecting marine life and called for behavioral change to maintain the ocean.

“When we dump, it all comes back into the ocean and the coastal areas are seriously impacted, as people who depend on the ocean, we must take care of it, because it’s by taking care of it today that tomorrow, our generation to come also can use the ocean,” she said.

The PFC HR Director said the purpose for the health cleaning was to meet the health needs of the fisher folks and other members of the community, adding that “we believe that our people within the community needed to be taken care of in terms of their health, so they can practice healthy habits as well”.

She said PFC also organized free health screening for the fisher folks and residents of Newtown and during the process, the residents were schooled on certain lifestyle illnesses including hypertension, BP, and diabetes among others as well as eye screening where lenses, eye drops, and other medications were given out.

She said about 200 fisher folks and residents benefited from the health screening and called on Ghanaians to contribute toward protecting the ocean.

Mr. Kwame Adumako, PFC Acting Director stressed that the World Ocean Day celebration was to create awareness and ensure sustainable management of the ocean.

He said rejuvenating the oceans was a collective responsibility and urged the stakeholders to play their roles in creating a sustainable future for the world.

Nii Ashitey Odamtey II, the Chief Fisherman lauded PFC for the sensitization and health screening of the fisher folks and encouraged residents of Tema Newtown to desist from activities that endangered the ocean.

Source: CDA Consult

