VIDEO: Korle Bu Endoscopy Department flooded

A seven-hour rain on Wednesday, June 15 has flooded the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's Endoscopy Department in Accra.

The hospital staff were forced to quickly move patients on admission at the ward to another facility to continue treatment.

Patients who went to the facility to seek medical attention in the morning were also stranded.

In Accra, many roads were flooded resulting in heavy vehicular traffic, especially in the morning, while commuters spent several hours on the road to their various destinations.

Places badly affected included Odorkor, Dansoman Junction, Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai, Adabraka Sahara, Achimota, Ofankor, and Korle Bu.

