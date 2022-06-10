Green Ghana: Local Government Minister plants 50 tress at Aburi Botanical Gardens

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Hon. Daniel Botwe has today led the planting of 50 trees and shrubs at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region to mark the “Green Ghana Day Initiative”.

As part of the activities to mark the day, the Ministry directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to liaise with Regional Managers of the Forestry Commission and the Department of Parks and Gardens to ensure seedlings are available at designated points for collection. The Department officers are also stationed at all designated collection points to provide support and advice on how to plant the seedlings.

The Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021 by H.E., President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of an aggressive national programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

The maiden edition was held on June 11th, 2021, where an estimated 7 million tree seedlings were planted across the nation. The President in March 2022, again launched the second edition of the ‘’Green Ghana Day Initiative” under the theme “Mobilising for a Greener Future” which is in line with “Planting for Now and the Future Project” by the Department of Parks and Gardens.

The Ministry through the Department of Parks and Gardens is partnering Ministry of Lands Natural Resources to plant 20 million trees, nurture and sustain them within the communities, hospitals, mosques, churches and parks to create an enhanced environment. The Department of Parks and Gardens is supporting the Green Ghana Day initiative by offering seedlings, technical advice, and logistical support.

The Ministry is revamping through the Department of Parks and Gardens to vigorously pursue the greening agenda with the planting of grass and shrubs at children’s parks, frontages of offices, residences, major ceremonial routes and road medians as well as liaising with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the development of open spaces as per the mandate establishing it.

The Green Ghana Project should be sustained throughout the year because the trees planted must be nurtured to grow and new ones planted. The Department of Parks and Gardens is available to provide technical support for this purpose across the country and can be contacted in all 16 regional capitals.