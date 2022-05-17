ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FixTheCountry Movement awarded $50k by the Open Society Foundation

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News FixTheCountry Movement awarded 50k by the Open Society Foundation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian youth group, #FixTheCountry Movement has been awarded $50,000 by the Open Society Foundation to continue its works.

This has been confirmed by Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor in a post on his Facebook page.

“I am happy to announce that #fixTheCountry has been awarded 50,000 dollars by the Open Society Foundation.

“The foundation was established by American Billionaire George Soros, who has in the past supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Details to be released in a press conference soon.

“Our work continues,” a post on the Facebook page of Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said.

Meanwhile, the FixTheCountry Convener has been rearrested today for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Confirming the arrest in a Facebook post, the activist said it is very bizarre that he had never been arrested in life yet, in just one year of #FixTheCountry activism, he has already been arrested three times.

“I have also already been sued three times, twice by the Ghana Police Service, and by the Electoral Commissioner.

“Anyway, it must all be a coincidence. I’m sure. No one is above the law, except the President,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor has shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
ModernGhana Links
I've never been against Akufo-Addo’s gov’t but I believe the president must be impeached – Oliver
17.05.2022 | General News
ECOWAS permanent resident representatives move towards finalization of headquarters agreement and representatives’ manual
17.05.2022 | General News
Bring back Osagyefo Barge to Jomoro—Nzema youth to Gov't
16.05.2022 | General News
Ho: PAC begins sitting over 2018 Auditor General's Report
16.05.2022 | General News
Mahama extends deepest condolence to the people of UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa
16.05.2022 | General News
CLOGSAG members returning to work after Neutrality Allowance commendable - Dr. Kwame Afriyie
16.05.2022 | General News
Social Welfare staff in Sunyani receives Honorary Doctor of Humanity
16.05.2022 | General News
'We make money to be happy, pay expenses and chase women' — Chairman Wontumi reveals
17.05.2022 | General News
CLOGSAG members back to work after neutrality allowance strike
16.05.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line