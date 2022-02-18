Arrest of journalists sending Ghana back to dark ages of media persecution – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has condemned the recent Police arrest of journalists in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Media Centre in Parliament on Friday, February 18, 2022, the Speaker said the arrests are taking Ghana back to the dark ages of media persecution.

According to Speaker Bagbin, while he will not support the unprofessional conduct of journalists, civil cases should not be made criminal.

“The allegations of misreporting, allegations that can be considered as misdemeanors you proceed to arrest the person hijack the person by the dress the got the person into cells. That belongs to yesteryears not today. Those who know the writings of journalists when it offends them, know what to do. They have recourse to the law. Those are civil matters they are not criminal, I’m not for a moment holding brief for irresponsible and unprofessional conduct of journalists,” Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin shared.

The Speaker continued, “I am simply saying that there is a cure in our current legal regime. The tendency on the part of the Police to arrest journalists for what they describe as mistakes is old school. It’s turning this country into the dark ages of media persecution.”

In recent times, the Police have arrested several media personnel including Media General Radio and TV presenter, Captain Smart, as well as Kwabena Bobie Ansah of Accra FM.