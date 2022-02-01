ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea-Bissau

Social News ECOWAS condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea-Bissau
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

ECOWAS has condemned what it says is an “attempted coup” in Guinea-Bissau a week after contending with a coup in Burkina Faso.

In a statement, it also urged the military to return to its barracks.

This followed reports of men in civilian clothing opening fire close to a government building hosting a meeting between the president and prime minister of Guinea-Bissau.

Soldiers have reportedly detained the president and his ministers.

“Ecowas is following with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau… where military gunfire is taking place around the government palace,” the statement said.

“Ecowas condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and members of his government.”

At least one person is said to have been killed amid the fears of a coup attempt.

West African regional leaders have condemned what they called a coup attempt and urged troops to return to barracks.

If confirmed, this would be the fifth military coup in the past year in the region of West and Central Africa.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Reject the 'dracula killer' e-levy with your last atom of strength — NDC Youth Forum urges Minority
01.02.2022 | Social News
ASA Savings & Loans supports 10 students with GH¢5,000 scholarship package
01.02.2022 | Social News
Addressing the poverty situation in the Ghanaian Muslim communities
01.02.2022 | Social News
RISE-GHANA commends Bawku-based Imam for preaching peace
01.02.2022 | Social News
No refugees from Burkina Faso in Upper East—Minister
01.02.2022 | Social News
Accra breaths fresh air as “Operation Clean Your Frontage” gathers steam
01.02.2022 | Social News
UNIFIL receives funding from the Elsie Initiative Fund to enable aninclusive environment in UN peacekeeping
01.02.2022 | Social News
Court issues arrest warrant against Nigerian transnational cyber syndicate and hacker to face US District Court over fraud
01.02.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Government could still make the expected Gh¢ 6.9bn by cutting down on proposed expenditure lines - BASKIN AFRICA
01.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line