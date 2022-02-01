ECOWAS condemns 'coup attempt' in Guinea-Bissau

ECOWAS has condemned what it says is an “attempted coup” in Guinea-Bissau a week after contending with a coup in Burkina Faso.

In a statement, it also urged the military to return to its barracks.

This followed reports of men in civilian clothing opening fire close to a government building hosting a meeting between the president and prime minister of Guinea-Bissau.

Soldiers have reportedly detained the president and his ministers.

“Ecowas is following with great concern the evolution of the situation in Guinea-Bissau… where military gunfire is taking place around the government palace,” the statement said.

“Ecowas condemns this attempted coup and holds the military responsible for the safety of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and members of his government.”

At least one person is said to have been killed amid the fears of a coup attempt.

West African regional leaders have condemned what they called a coup attempt and urged troops to return to barracks.

If confirmed, this would be the fifth military coup in the past year in the region of West and Central Africa.

---citinewsroom