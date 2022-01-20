Youth Ambassador condemns Nima bloody gun, cutlass fight between two gangs

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Ambassador for Africa Youth Assembly Peace has condemned the recent bloody attack between the youth of Nima and Mamobi, Accra Ghana.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu who also doubles as the Ambassador for the youth in the Zongos expressed his disappointment in the youth groups over the violence that happened in front of the Afro Arab Microfinance branch in Mamobi where he serves as the Board Chairman.

"I was saddened when I heard the news and saw the videos going viral on social media. We are doing everything to make the zongos proud but some thugs in the communities want the hard labour to be in vain. Instead of us coming together to build our communities we are here in this 21st-century fighting and killing ourselves," he stated.

He seized the opportunity to thank the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander Alhaji DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu and Alhaji Suraji for their swift intervention to prevent further escalation of the violence.

"I want to take this opportunity to also thank the police from the Inspector General of Police Dr Dampare and my brothers Alhaji Suraj and the Greater Accra Regional Commander DCOP Alhaji Iddi Lansah Seidu for their swift intervention and also want my friends from the media to also spread the good job that our youth are doing for Mother Ghana.

He further urged the media to extend the speed with which they carry the negative news about the Zongos to other important initiatives undertaken to develop the area.

"Just recently Mahmoud Jahjah launched his Zongo-Vation Hub Project. I didn't see the media coverage on that initiative. Afro Arab Microfinance celebrated its 10th anniversary but media coverage was very meagre. I invested over 5 million Ghana cedis to do Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with the East Ayawaso Municipal Assembly to do Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pit(KVIP) toilet no media courage. I wonder why some media outlets are quick to carry reportage on negative news about us but overlook the positive job we do. My advice to my people is to let us come together and develop our communities," he emphasised.