Central Gonja: Country Director for USAID rally Buipewura's support to avert violence extremism

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
On Thursday, January 13th, the USAID Country Director to Ghana, Madam Morgan German called on the Paramount Chief for Buipe Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Buipewura Jinapor II at his palace in Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

It was to rally the support of Buipewura as a key traditional ruler on some strives undertaken to avert and fight against violent extremism in the area.

The visit to the palace of Buipewura Jinapor according to the USAID Country Director, was to also get the prospectus of Buipewura on the challenges of Central Gonja and other parts of the Savannah Region and to also listen to his thoughts on the security situation.

The visit also afforded the Country Director the opportunity to announce to Buipewura some initiatives undertaken by her outfit to propel peace and stability in the region.

"The main impetus is for us to be here to partner with local organizations and actors who see opportunities in communities to build resiliency into target key vulnerabilities that could one day be exploited by violent extremist organisations," she said.

She explained that her outfit which is the office of Transition Initiatives (OTI) within USAID focuses a lot on prevention of violent extremism and the security situation in the Sahel including Burkina Faso, Niger and amongst others.

According to her, Ghana has an opportunity to prevent violent extremism when authorities show up and secure communities in the Northern part of the country. This, she noted, is to improve communities to become resilient against violent extremist groups.

Speaking during the engagement with the Buipewura, the Country Director, catalogued amongst others, some of the factors that cause violent extremism including the lack of sense of belonging among minority groups in a society.

In reaction, Buipewura Jinapor II who is the vice president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs commended the USAID country Director and her office (OTI) for the singular effort and contribution in ensuring peace and stability in Ghana.

He pledged his unflinching support and the readiness of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs to collaborate with her and her office to avert violent extremism to propel the socio-economic growth of the region.

The USAID country Director was accompanied to the palace by her deputy, Dalia Haj-Omar, and together with the Northern Zonal representative, Mr Mumin Mutari.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
TOP STORIES

