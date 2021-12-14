Planting for Food and Jobs will continue to fail if not re-evaluated – Agricultural Workers Union

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) is dissatisfied with the outcomes of government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The union says the intervention has failed and unless it is reviewed and a new strategy adopted, it will continue to fail.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, the General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh said contrary to claims by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto that there would be a bumper harvest this year, the situation on the ground is one of low harvest and rising cost of food.

“The state of the sector two weeks to Christmas is to be expected. We have had cause to raise concerns about the way we were running the Planting for Food and Jobs and if we continue on that trajectory, the result will not be favourable. Even in the period of harvesting, we still have no food. This is against the promises and defence of the Minister of Agriculture that this year we are going to have a bumper harvest. There is no food. The price of food has gone up even in the harvesting season,” he said.

Edward Kareweh said all subsectors in agriculture were currently not performing satisfactorily and should the sector minister continue to make public comments suggesting otherwise, there would be dire consequences.

He said there is the need to review the country’s agricultural policies to ensure that they are in tune with the times.

“The confidence of the minister has no bearing on production. The worrying aspect is that, being a public officer, and you are confident against the reality on the ground, you are driving the whole nation into jeopardy. Our policy direction is outmoded. It is not giving us the desired results.”

He further warned that the prevailing situation could lead to a hike in food prices from February 2022.

“You can imagine what will happen from February to June 2022. Prices will skyrocket, and many people cannot afford it,” he warned.

