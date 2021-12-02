13-year-old boy arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death with scissors at Antoa-Krobo

A 13-year-old boy is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly stabbing his friend to death with scissors at Antoa Krobo in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

The juvenile was taken to Antoa Police Station by Unit Committee members at Krobo on Thursday December 2, 2021, a day after he allegedly killed the deceased, Louis Appiah, age 15, to assist investigations.

The Assembly member of Antoa Electoral Area Hon Augustus Asiedu in an interview with this reporter said upon questioning, the juvenile disclosed that his friend now deceased, insulted him leading to a scuffle between the two.

Infuriated by the insult, the boy who was said to be working on a smock with the scissors stabbed his friend in the neck causing him to bleed profusely.

The deceased according to the assembly member was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Abira Clinic.

The 13-year-old JHS 2 dropout is currently at the Antoa Police station assisting investigations.