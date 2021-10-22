ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.10.2021 Agriculture

Agriculture is profitable, go into it — Women urged

By Prosper Fetor-Tsormana - ISD, Asesewa
Agriculture is profitable, go into it — Women urged
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Women are considered an important tool around which the progress of agriculture revolves and when left out, affects the general agriculture production of the country.

They are major agricultural producers and often responsible for the production of food for local consumption and have the potential in the development of agri-businesses and agro-industries when given access to inputs, finance, and markets.

This observation was made by the Upper Manya Krobo District Agric Officer In-Charge of Extension, Edward Sawodji at a one-day training workshop for Bee Keepers in the district at Asesewa in the Eastern Region. The workshop was to refresh the minds of the participants on bee keeping processes and encourage them to form a formidable association at the district level to frontline their activities for them.

Mr. Sawodji said women's contribution in the cultural, political and socio-economical advancement and shaping of every nation's developmental agenda especially agriculture that contributes more than fifty percent (50%) of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) cannot be overemphasized.

He said most often the society leaves them behind because of stereotyping but it is high time they are deeply involved in all endeavours. He therefore called on women to let their voices be heard in decision making processes and also get deeply involved in agricultural activities.

Touching on the formation of the association, Mr Sawodji said it would be of immense benefit to both his office and the farmers because it would serve as one of the common platforms to easily get in touch with each other.

He said currently, there are only few Agric Extension Officers dealing with over three thousand (3,000) farmers in the district. According to him, the association when formed would help lessen the hustle of the Extension Officers in reaching the farmers.

Mr. Sawodji entreated the farmers to attach importance to the formation of the association to bring them under one umbrella as a recognised body for easy access to funding from anywhere.

An Agric Extension Officer at the District, Felix Larnor debunked the notion that farming is a form of punishment but rather a lucrative and perfect job for every household to go into.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
Stop treating us like poor puppets with no old-age financial security — Cocoa farmers angry with COCOBOD over dodgy rollout of Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme
22.10.2021 | Agriculture
A/R: Cocoa farmers educated on swollen shoot disease and it effects on output
21.10.2021 | Agriculture
Farmers in Bono East ready to grow GM cowpea
15.10.2021 | Agriculture
170 cereal farmers trained on the development of cowpea in Atebubu-Amanten Municipality
15.10.2021 | Agriculture
Potato farmers schooled on new planting methods at Asesewa
11.10.2021 | Agriculture
Bawku: Farmers introduced to GMO Cowpea at Manga
11.10.2021 | Agriculture
Bawku: Participatory Variety Selection of Frafra Potato Accessions held at CSIR-SARI Manga Station
05.10.2021 | Agriculture
Rice wholesalers urge government to invest in rice production
04.10.2021 | Agriculture
SNV Ghana, MoFA train hundreds Western and Ashanti youth in Agric Green business
01.10.2021 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line