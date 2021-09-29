ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.09.2021 Headlines

Our 10-hour Air Endurance Ghana jet is in pristine condition, new presidential jet unnecessary — SDDDF-Africa to government

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Our 10-hour Air Endurance Ghana jet is in pristine condition, new presidential jet unnecessary — SDDDF-Africa to government
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Social Democracy and Development Dialogue Forum Africa, (SDDDF-Africa) has kicked against plans by the ruling government to purchase a new and bigger presidential jet.

According to the non-governmental organisation, it is alarmed and is filled with revulsion after learning about plans by the Akufo-Addo-led government to buy a new aircraft.

“In the view of SDDDF-Africa and as part of its #SAVE GHANA AGENDA, any process to acquire a new and bigger Presidential Jet is unnecessary and must cease forthwith,” a statement from the organisation signed by Lead Advocate Desmond Twumasi Ntow has said.

SDDDF-Africa argues that Ghana does not need a new Presidential Jet since the existing Falcon 900 Jet is in pristine condition and according to reliable Aviation sources has a 10-hour Air Endurance which is far more than the deceptive 4-5 hours that government propagandists would have us believe.

Just like many Ghanaians have expressed on social media after learning of the plan to purchase a new presidential jet, SDDDF-Africa has urged the government to prioritise the critical needs of Ghanaians instead.

“SDDDF-Africa would once again wish to urge the Akufo Addo-led government to take the mandate of the people serious and to rather focus on the critical needs of the people, not personal aggrandisement as we are having to witness on a daily basis, coldly reminding the regime of the dangers of personal aggrandisement as was in Guinea,” the release concludes.

Read the full release below:

9292021105041-l5hsk8v331-efcbd4ad-78e8-4de2-9f0a-e42519cf2f1e

9292021105053-0g730m4yxt-62e90ed9-f150-44cc-84e0-72b590bbc094

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Chief Justice calls for revision of court rules, practice in digital world
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo eulogises Nana Ampadu
29.09.2021 | Headlines
“We feel disrespected about the way our allowances are paid late.” — Magistrates, Judges
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Where are the Volta secession financiers? — Senyo Hosi asks
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Count yourselves blessed for 4% pay rise, it should have been zero — Prof Adei to public workers
29.09.2021 | Headlines
President's nominee for Offinso North District rejected
29.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Soldiers allegedly prevent NDC MPs from inspecting uncompleted military hospital project
29.09.2021 | Headlines
“Ghana, Asante Kingdom's relationship with Great Britain strong, win-win, cordial and healthy" — Otumfuo
29.09.2021 | Headlines
Ejurahene expresses satisfaction with Committee report
29.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line