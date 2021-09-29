Our 10-hour Air Endurance Ghana jet is in pristine condition, new presidential jet unnecessary — SDDDF-Africa to government

Social Democracy and Development Dialogue Forum Africa, (SDDDF-Africa) has kicked against plans by the ruling government to purchase a new and bigger presidential jet.

According to the non-governmental organisation, it is alarmed and is filled with revulsion after learning about plans by the Akufo-Addo-led government to buy a new aircraft.

“In the view of SDDDF-Africa and as part of its #SAVE GHANA AGENDA, any process to acquire a new and bigger Presidential Jet is unnecessary and must cease forthwith,” a statement from the organisation signed by Lead Advocate Desmond Twumasi Ntow has said.

SDDDF-Africa argues that Ghana does not need a new Presidential Jet since the existing Falcon 900 Jet is in pristine condition and according to reliable Aviation sources has a 10-hour Air Endurance which is far more than the deceptive 4-5 hours that government propagandists would have us believe.

Just like many Ghanaians have expressed on social media after learning of the plan to purchase a new presidential jet, SDDDF-Africa has urged the government to prioritise the critical needs of Ghanaians instead.

“SDDDF-Africa would once again wish to urge the Akufo Addo-led government to take the mandate of the people serious and to rather focus on the critical needs of the people, not personal aggrandisement as we are having to witness on a daily basis, coldly reminding the regime of the dangers of personal aggrandisement as was in Guinea,” the release concludes.

Read the full release below: