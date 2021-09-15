A/R: 108,485 candidates sit for 2021 WASSCE, invigilators banned from phones

A total of 108,485 candidates in the Ashanti Region are writing this years’ Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the second batch of Free Senior High School students began smoothly throughout the country on Monday.

The examination began with Oral English under the strict compliance of the COVID-19 safety protocols in all 192 public and private SHSs in the region.

Speaking to our reporters on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Ashanti Region Controller for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Divine Agbenyo revealed that,= the candidates are made up of 54,421 males and 54,064 females.

According to Mr Agbenyo, adequate measures have been put in place by the Council to reduce examination malpractice.

He added that, “some of the measures include thorough searching of the candidates before entering the examination hall; banning of supervisors and invigilators from taking their mobile phones and other electronic devices into the examination hall; briefing of school principals on their vicarious liability should any of their candidates be caught with mobile phones or other electronic devices in the examination hall.”

WASSCE integrity and students’ comportment

Mr Agbenyo said the council had not received any negative report from any part of the country as far as the examination was concerned.

He expresses satisfaction with the conduct of the exit examinations, saying it's going on successful.

Mr Agbenyo added that the integrity of the ongoing 2021 WASSCE has not been compromised “as no single case of leakage or foreknowledge has been recorded.”

He expressed satisfaction about the comportment level of the students and commended the invigilators for performing their duties effectively.

According to him, candidates and schools caught in any act of malpractice will receive appropriate sanctions as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations.

Our reporters visited some of the examination centres in Kumasi including Kumasi Academy, Prempeh College Senior High School, Opoku Ware SHS, St Louis SHS, Yaa Asantewaa SHS and many more

Candidates, invigilators and supervisors were also seen in face masks with Veronica buckets and tissue paper, soap and hand sanitiser available at all the centres visited.

National figures

WAEC has indicated that 965 schools are participating in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

It added that out of which 651 were public schools and 314 private schools.

The number of public schools participating in the 2021 examination reduced by ten, compared to 2020 which was 641, while private schools increased from 314 to 335.

This year's lot includes 224,884 females and 221,437 males, totalling 446,321 with 763 supervisors and centres.

The Ashanti region had the highest number of candidates with 87,295, followed by the Eastern region with 56,467 candidates.

The Bono, Bono East, and Bono West regions presented 45,295 candidates made up of 22,043 males and 23,252 females in that order.

The Central region presented 42,946 candidates comprising 21,009 males and 21,937 females.

According to the statistics, Greater Accra had 37,974 candidates with 19,484 being females, Oti and Volta regions, 34,466 candidates, with 17,622 being males.

In the Northern, Savanna, and North East Regions, 24,830 candidates would be writing the examination with 14,105 being males.

The Western and Western North regions had 24,332 candidates with 12,601 being females.

Upper East and West regions had 13,334 and 8,798 candidates respectively.