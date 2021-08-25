ModernGhana logo
Abesim killing: Intestines of victim found on cocoa farm by police

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Headquarters team investigating the Abesim murder case, has discovered a place where the main suspect, Richard Appiah, allegedly buried the intestines of one of the victims.

The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the Police have since exhumed for pathological analysis and forensic examination in Accra.

The Police in a statement indicated that two sharp cutlasses with bloodstains used by the suspect to commit the crime were also retrieved from the scene.

In furtherance of a directive by the Acting Inspector-General of Police , Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Counselling Department of the Service has provided trauma-reduction therapy, counselling and other psychological support to the affected families.

ACP Phyllis Osei, Director, Police Counselling Unit, and ASP Foster Nanewortor arrived at Sunyani on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and visited the family of Louis Agyemang, one of the victims to hold a counselling session with them.

“This was held with all family members and neighbours who were present. Private counselling sessions were later held with parents, siblings and some key immediate family members who were adversely impacted by the murder.”

“The team later proceeded to visit the family of the second victim, Stephen Boateng, at Abesim Alaska Junction, and the same counselling sessions were held with the family.”

“The police administration is assuring the public, especially the affected families and the people of Abesim of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it assured.

