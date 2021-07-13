$5m bribe saga: ASEPA invokes Article 146 to impeach CJ

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has through a petition to President Akufo-Addo invoked provisions of Article 146 to commence impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah over the $5 million bribery allegation.

The CJ has been in the news for the bad reason following an allegation by Lawyer Akwasi Afrifa Esq that he had demanded a bribe of $5million from his client, Nana Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI to help him win a case he had at the Supreme Court.

Although Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has subsequently denied the allegations and handed the matter over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for Investigations, ASEPA wants more to be done.

In a petition to President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the Advocacy Group has called for the impeachment of the Chief Justice in accordance with provisions of Article 146.

“Pursuant to Article 146, the President upon receiving our petition, in consultation with the Council of State must refer the petition to a committee set up to investigate the allegations, the President must also ask the Chief Justice to step aside for the Committee to complete their work,” part of the ASEPA petition signed by Executive Director Mensah Thompson reads.

It adds, “We believe that the CID can work together with the Committee to be put together by the President to investigate the allegations.”

Meanwhile, the calls for the Chief Justice to step aside for investigations into the bribery allegation have the support of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At a Press Conference earlier today, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said “Best practice would require that the Chief Justice steps aside temporarily until the matters are looked into and a clear outcome emerges and we believe this instance calls for such an action.”

Find below a copy of ASEPA’s petition: