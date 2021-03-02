ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
02.03.2021

 Michael Essien’s Twitter followers drop from 1.7m to under 700k after Gay comment

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Black Stars Midfielder Michael Essien has lost huge following on twitter after he declared support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender, and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) community in Ghana.

His Twitter following has dropped from the 1.7million to under 700,000 within few hours of posting the pro-LGBTQI comment.

He had said in an Instagram post that “We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus community in Ghana,.

Essien’s comments came after Police later raided the LGBTQI centre last week and close down the office.

He added: “Ghana, support equality.”

Essien has however pulled down the post from his Instagram page.

—3news.com

