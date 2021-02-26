ModernGhanalogo

26.02.2021 Social News

Notorious Sex For Grade Nigerian lecturer caught pants down

A Nigerian University lecturer has been caught having sex with his female student.

The student in question is believed to be a level 300 students.

According to information available to DGN Online, the sexy lecturer is a staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

He was filmed in a now viral video having sex with the yet to be named student.

The video leaked on Twitter on Thursday February 25, 2021.

Nigerians on Twitter say the lecturer is notorious for demanding sex from students for grades.

---DGN online

