UG School of Public Health hold inception workshop on water and waste project

The School of Public Health at the University of Ghana, Legon, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, held an inception workshop for its water and waste project at the AH Hotel.

The project which is centered on two field studies in Accra, Ghana, and Kisumu, Kenya aims to document the chain of connections between the production and sale of clean drinking water in plastic containers and the accumulation of plastic water in public places.

The UG School of Public Health is keen on using the project to generate valuable information about where waste comes from and how it enters the environment.

In addition, it aims to quantify the contribution of informal collectors to waste management in Greater Accra and Kisumu Country as well as the challenges that they face, thereby making greater support for such businesses.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of the workshop, Dr. Mawuli Dzodzomenyo, the Head of Department of Biological, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences at the School of Public Health said his outfit wants to generate evidence on strategies to increase safe water access in off-grid urban areas whilst reducing the entry of plastics into the environment.

“We are just trying to see how we can make water safer while at the same time trying to ensure that the waste our domestic activities produce are taken out of the environment so that the risk associated with that waste is reduced,” he noted.

Dr. Mawuli Dzodzomenyo

Asked whether Ghana needs to ban plastics in the country, Mr. Dr. Mawuli Dzodzomenyo answered, “If we can strengthen the collection of plastics not only from sachet water but from other goods as well, then we may not need a ban.”

He continued, “But until we do those, plastics in the environment is a big menace and we need to have a truthful discussion on them because they have public health implications

"Through the consortium, the project will develop research capacity among postgraduate students at African Universities participating in the project whilst also forging longer-term research collaboration between the African collaborators."