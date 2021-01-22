ModernGhanalogo

22.01.2021

Takoradi: Family of slain NPP treasurer cry for justice

2 HOURS AGO

The family of Mark Ofori, the murdered Takoradi New Patriotic Party Constituency Treasurer, says it is in pain over the inability of the police to find the killer one year after the murder.

Speaking to Citi News from his gravestone in Takoradi today at the delayed one-year anniversary of Mark Ofori’s death, his sister, Dillyx Ofori and his mother, Esther Sam, appealed to the Police, government and the party to show more interest in the case.

The family has previously complained about the pace of the investigations into the murder.

“It is like walking through the rain and crying; nobody sees your tears, but we still grieve, we still wail, we are still in pain. We are bleeding inside,” Dillyx Ofori said.

“All we are asking from the government and from the police is to try and do something about this. Just let us know who killed him,” she added.

The 33-year-old Constituency Treasurer was shot dead at his Fijai residence in Takoradi by an unknown assailant on 30th October 2019.

But nobody has been charged for the murder despite promises by the police and the NPP.

The most significant development in the case was the arrest of a false informant who was charged and sentenced to six months imprisonment in November 2019.

The informant, Nana Bassaw, caused the arrest of one Anthony Mensah after picking up a fight with him days before.

2 hours ago

