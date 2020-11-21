ModernGhanalogo

21.11.2020

Riva Swiss Hospital Inaugurated At Ejisu

By Eric Joe Ayivi
Riva Swiss Hospital Inaugurated At Ejisu
A first class health facility, Riva Swiss located at Adadientem in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been commissioned with a resolve to provide quality and affordable healthcare for all.

The facility is stocked with state of the art medical equipment that is capable of treating and diagnosing several ailments.

Speaking at the opening of the hospital, Dr.Michael Amfo Afriyie, the resident doctor indicated that the facility has been set up to cater to the health needs of the community,region and country at large.

Andreas Frick, the life patron of the hospital stated that it an immeasurable feeling to witness the opening of the facility and urged officials to strive to work with professionalism.

Victoria Rickenbach, a patron of the hospital maintained that the setting up of the hospital was borne out of the desire to help the sick in society and assured that officials at the hospitals remain committed to provide excellent services coupled with ultra modern facilities.

The Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay said the health facility reechoes government's vision to provide universal health care and also provide an enabling environment for businesses.

Dr. Baffour Awuah, who gave the keynote address encouraged individuals to be conscious of their health and also advised all Ghanaians to sign up to the NHIS card, since it is being integrated unto the Ghana Card which will help with effective database and identification.

