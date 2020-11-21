36th Farmer’s Day Held In Tano South Municipality

The Tano South Municipal version of the 36th Farmer’s day celebration has been held at Dwomo under the theme “Ensuring Agribusiness Development Under Covid 19: Challenges and opportunities"

The dignitaries who joined farmers to celebrate the aforementioned programme were the Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South, Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, Former MP for Tano South, Mr. Andrews Agyei Yeboah, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon. Asare Antwi, Mr. Steven Petrofes, the project director for Newmont Ghana, Nananom, NPP party's executives and among others.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture Mr. Kyei Baffour Owusu -Achiaw commended farmers for making time out of their busy schedule to attend the programme.

He said farmers have been the backbone of our nation, Ghana over the years. He reiterated that the contributions of the farmers have made Ghana to be recognized intentionally.

Mr. Owusu-Achiaw congratulated the government for initiating a number of programme s and policies in the Agricultural sector to make the sector induce many people to invest their resources.

He, however, encouraged the residents to seize the opportunities the government has provided in the agric sector and make good use of it

Mr. Owusu- Achiaw urged Nananom to release farmlands with flexible agreements to people who want to venture into Agriculture in the Municipality. This he said would encourage the younger generation to put their capital into farming rather than channel their energy and resources into immoral activities

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi in his welcome address said the NPP government’s agriculture intervention programmes introduced under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has helped many people to acquire sustainable jobs.

Hon. Takyi said the government's flagship programme such as planting for food and jobs have also helped the Nation records more farm produce to enable the school feeding programme to be effectively run by the government.

The negative effects of COVID-19 on the part of agriculture, he said the emergence of the said disease in Ghana has caused many destructions to the life of people thereby reducing the activities of the farmers.

He said the pragmatic measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus by the government have also yielded positive results thereby helping us to come together as one people with one common destiny to observe this remarkable farmers' day.

He congratulated all award-winning farmers and encouraged others to work harder to ensure they are also awarded in the subsequent programmes and urged all participants especially the legible voters to consider the achievements of the NPP government and vote to return government in power in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The 2020 Municipal overall best farmer, Mr. Seth Amoako thanked the assembly for the honour done to him and commended government for the numerous interventions put in place to support the agricultural sector to help farmers get higher yields