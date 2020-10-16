Scrap Dealers Want Fadama e-waste Management Project Completed

Members of the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association say they are looking forward to the fast completion of an E-Waste plant being put up by government in collaboration with the German government.

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and the German government jointly inaugurated the first phase of an electronic waste management project at Old Fadama, popularly known as Agbogbloshie, in Accra in March 2019.

The project is expected to promote the disposal of E-Waste in an environmentally friendly manner.

Speaking to Citi News during the celebration of the International E-Waste Day, Secretary of the Greater Accra Scrap Dealers Association, Mohammed Ali, said the completion of the project will drastically reduce pollution in the area.

“We appreciate the government for what they have done and the fact that they have come forward to say that they want to establish the plant. We are looking forward to seeing it. The Ministries are doing well, but we want to see that project done. We are appealing to the government through the media for what we are facing here. When they are able to put up that plant, it will go a long way to ease the negative things in our businesses, and we will appreciate that.”

The German government in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) in March 2019 commissioned three projects at Old Fadama located in the Agbogbloshie enclave in Accra to strengthen the capacity of scrap dealers.

The project which includes a technical training centre to equip scrap dealers with the knowledge and the skills to dismantle electronic waste in an environmentally friendly manner, health post and a football pitch is the first phase of a comprehensive electronic waste management project.

The €25 million project hopes to develop Old Fadama into a place for e-waste recycling in Ghana.

He said the project was expected to provide a model for an integrated e-waste management programme in Ghana.

The project was financed by the German government, through its Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

---citinewsroom