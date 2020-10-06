ModernGhanalogo

2020 Elections: EC Sets Tuesday December 1st For 'SPECIAL VOTING'

The Electoral Commission has stated that it will compile the special voting list ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Although the election will take place on December 7, 2020, the EC has made it known that the special voting will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The EC has therefore urged security personnel, the media, and EC officials to submit their voter ID card details to the Commission through the IT Director Projects at the headquarters of the Commission before Thursday, October 15, 2020.

