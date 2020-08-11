Technical And Vocational Training Is Not Meant For 'Weak Minded' People

Listen to article

The Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, Madam Sarah Afful has debunked the motion that technical and Vocational training is reserved for 'Weak Minded' people in the society.

Addressing the 7th Graduation Ceremony of Cake World and Beads Training Center at Cape Coast, Madam Sarah Afful noted that technical and Vocational skills have become lucrative work for people to better their lives and that of their families

"Technical and Vocational training has created a lot of job opportunities for Ghanaians especially the youth. It is one area we must support financially to reduce unemployment from the system.

We in the Youth Employment Agency have put in place a Programme aimed at connecting the Youth to Job Opportunities for them to make ends meet

Am extremely happy to be associated with today's graduation because it is in line with the aims and objectives of the Youth Employment Agency.

I want to urge the graduands to put into practice skills and knowledge they have acquired during the apprenticeship training period rather than soliciting financial support from people who may disappoint them"

Madam Sarah Afful commended President of Cake World and Beads Training Center, Madam Forgive Kamasa for her initiative which she sad has enabled the youth to acquire Vocational skills and knowledge

She appealed to government agencies, corporate bodies and individuals to engage the services of artisans in their operational areas to boost the local economy

President of Cake World and Beads Training Center, Madam Forgive Kamasa, in her welcome address disclosed that she established the center to connect the youth to job opportunities

She appealed to government agencies, philanthropist, civil society groups, Churches and individuals to support the institution admit more people into apprenticeship

Among the graduands was a 50-year-old mother of 12 Children Madam Mabel Afful from Apewosika, a suburb of Cape Coast who had declared her appetite for vocational training

Madam Sarah Afful donated a baking Oven as a set-up tool to the best graduand.