I never knew how it felt to break a heart until the day I pushed you away

I have since been busy mending pieces of myself

That I didn't even realize how hard you fell

But I felt your crush from a distance

And I knew how hard I might have pushed you

But it was too late to apologize

Love has always been distasteful

Like sipping poison with a straw

And expecting not to die

But strive living on something

That is killing you slowly

With the hope of living happily ever after

But happiness is just not the absence of pain

But the absence of you not being around at all

By

S Kojo Frimpong