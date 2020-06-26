Pushed You Away By S Kojo Frimpong Listen to articleI never knew how it felt to break a heart until the day I pushed you awayI have since been busy mending pieces of myselfThat I didn't even realize how hard you fellBut I felt your crush from a distanceAnd I knew how hard I might have pushed youBut it was too late to apologizeLove has always been distastefulLike sipping poison with a strawAnd expecting not to dieBut strive living on somethingThat is killing you slowly With the hope of living happily ever afterBut happiness is just not the absence of painBut the absence of you not being around at all By S Kojo Frimpong
