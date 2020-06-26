ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.06.2020 Poem

Pushed You Away

By S Kojo Frimpong
Pushed You Away
Listen to article

I never knew how it felt to break a heart until the day I pushed you away

I have since been busy mending pieces of myself

That I didn't even realize how hard you fell

But I felt your crush from a distance

And I knew how hard I might have pushed you

But it was too late to apologize

Love has always been distasteful

Like sipping poison with a straw

And expecting not to die

But strive living on something

That is killing you slowly 

With the hope of living happily ever after

But happiness is just not the absence of pain

But the absence of you not being around at all

 

By 

S Kojo Frimpong
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Suspects In Nigeria Building Demolition Identified
47 minutes ago

Mahama To Announce Running Mate By End Of June
47 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line