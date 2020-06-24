"Plans are far advanced for the Gomoa Central District Assembly to distribute 100,000 Free Oil Palm Seedlings to Farmers in the District to boost cash crops production," DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has hinted

" The first phase of 45,000 of the Seedlings have been distributed to the farmers under Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme.

The Assembly within the past two years has supplied over150,000 of the Seedlings"

Distributing the Seedlings at Gomoa Afransi recently, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo commended the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah for her lobbying skills.

" It is through the efforts of our Member of Parliament that we have gathered here today to give these Oil Palm Seedlings Free of charge to our gallant farmers

Under Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme, the Gomoa Central District Assembly has distributed thousands of Coconut Seedlings, Cocoa and Oil Palm Seedlings at no cost"

According to the DCE, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government introduced Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme to fight poverty and it's related crisis.

" We will continue to be grateful to Nana Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and our MP, Hon. Naana Eyiah for this innovative initiatives

Over 65% of the population in Gomoa Central District are farmers so this flagship programme is a great relief, actually a God-sent

Every Farmer in the District is entitled to get some of the Seedlings for Planting, thank God we are in the raining season"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they plant the Seedlings according to directives from Agriculture Extension Officers adding they should not be planted 'anyhow'

He noted that the Seedlings were transportated from Dunkwa-On Offin in the Upper Denkyira East at a higher cost so beneficiaries shouldn't disappoint the Assembly and the Central Government

" Within the next three years, these Seedlings would boost the local economy. Free Fertilizers are on the way to supplement efforts of our farmers

I encourage you to go and register in your numbers when the New Voter Registration opens so that you would be able to vote massively for Nana Addo and Naana Eyiah

Its an opened secret that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government has performed creditably and need to go for second term of office.

Am happy those of us in the Gomoa Central District have benefited enough from the NPP Government. Development projects sited across the District and has improved the lives of the people tremendously"

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson told Newsmen the Assembly was committed to modernization of the farming industry to boost food and cash crops production

" Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, supply of Free fertilizers, agricultural inputs and chemicals has attracted more of the Youth in Gomoa Central into the farming industry

Let me thank Officers at the Agriculture Department of the Assembly for making farming lucrative to the people"

The Gomoa Central District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Richard Marcus Odame assisted by his Deputy, Mr. Alfred Nii Aryeteey was confident that more people would engage themselves in farming

Madam Janet Odoom from Gomoa Gyaman and Madam Adjoa Rawlings from Gomoa Dahom who received 180 and 120 Free Oil Palm Seedlings respectively thanked President Akufo Addo, Hon. Naana Eyiah and DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for supporting farmers in the District adding it has given them financial relief

" We are solidly behind them in every endeavour. Our appreciation will be turned into massive votes come December 2020 General Elections

We are going to register for the New Voter ID cards in our numbers and vote for NPP accordingly. Four More for Nana, Four More for Naana To Do More"

In a related development, the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has cut the sod for the construction of Open Market Sheds for Gomoa Afransi Central Market to ease congestion

According to the DCE, it had become necessary for the Assembly to construct the sheds in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

" This project is being funded by the District Development Fund ( DDF) and it is expected to be completed within a Month

I must thank our traders for comportment to all the Covid-19 protocols. They have shown maturity in these hard times. We are grateful for being part of the Covid-19 campaign Team"