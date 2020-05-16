Photo News: WHO Offered $20 Million Bribe To See Coronavirus Medicine Poisoned – Madagascar President

ModernGhanalogo

16.05.2020 Headlines

By News Desk
President of Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has accused the World Health Organisation of a plot to have its Covid-Organic, the local 'cure' for the deadly bug poisoned.

President Andry Rajoelina claims WHO has been offered $20million bribe to see its covid-19 medicine poisoned, a local newspaper, Tanzania Perspective has reported.

Read photo news below:

