Photo News: WHO Offered $20 Million Bribe To See Coronavirus Medicine Poisoned – Madagascar President

President of Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has accused the World Health Organisation of a plot to have its Covid-Organic, the local 'cure' for the deadly bug poisoned. President Andry Rajoelina claims WHO has been offered $20million bribe to see its covid-19 medicine poisoned, a local newspaper, Tanzania Perspective has reported.
