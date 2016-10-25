Sony Music Entertainment, the second largest record company in the world, has shown a sudden interest in West Africa. The reason is not far-fetched considering West Africa’s rapid growth in the entertainment industry.

It has always been the nest for innovative music especially with names like Fela Kuti, Baaba Maal, and Nneka pushing it into the spotlight, thus gaining global recognition.

In a recent chat with African Business Review, which was featured in their November edition, Michael Ugwu (the face of Sony Music West Africa) talked about the progress and partners, social impact, challenges and the future of....

Read more http://vibe.ng/sony-music-takes-west-africa/