Nollywood Media | 21 October 2016 11:46 CET

Nollywood Has Many Desperate Actresses And Actors - Grace Ama

By BBB Media

When we talk about the old generations of Nollywood, Grace Ama would be among the top actresses to be mentioned. However this actress didn’t just fade from our screens, her name was almost losing the weight it carried when she graced our screens back in those days. But now Grace Ama is not just back and better but she's about to take us on a long ride.

Grace Ama in an exclusive interview with BroadwayAfricaTV shared how getting back into the industry had taken a lot of fasting and prayers on her parts, what we should expect from her and also gave us her thoughts on what she thinks about Nollywood as compared to her days.

