Bolt Appoints Nonso Onwuzulike As New Country Manager

The leading on-demand transportation platform, Bolt, has appointed Nonso Onwuzulike as the Country Manager for its operations in Ghana.

Nonso Onwuzulike has filled different roles at Bolt over the last three years, driving the growth in Nigeria as an Operations Manager, and most recently, as a City Manager for Accra. In his prior role, he helped expand the operations to three more cities in Ghana and grew the Ghanaian team from 5 to 18 people.

Nonso Onwuzulike said: “I am honoured to have earned the opportunity to lead the team of amazing, hardworking and motivated Ghanaians towards building the best way to move in Ghana. I am excited about Bolt’s future in Ghana and can’t wait to introduce our amazing products and expand to many more markets to facilitate making urban transportation more convenient and affordable for more people in Ghana”.

“As a company deeply committed to raising transformational leaders, we are excited to have Nonso run operations and lead the team in Ghana to execute a global vision of transforming urban mobility and empowering thousands of young people within the local ecosystem,” Bolt’s Regional Manager for West Africa, Uche Okafor said.

“At Bolt, we will continue to find innovative ways to make our platform thrive whilst empowering our people to champion new roles and frontiers. We are also committed to rewarding excellence and diligence. This is the reason we are elated to appoint Nonso as his performance on previous roles have been stellar,” he added.

Growing up, Nonso showed an early interest in how things work - ultimately turning his passion for building things and his background in Electrical Engineering at Covenant University into transforming the way people and things move around the cities of West Africa. Prior to joining Bolt, Nonso gained experience working in the Power sector in Nigeria and Logistics technology in West Africa.