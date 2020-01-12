Poetry: The Church Needs To Shepherd Even The Hurt Sheep By Akosua Tuntum Nahana Listen to articleAll I've ever had is you You thought me thinkYou thought me feelYou thought meI was weWe were never alone.You made me love me.You made me connect dots with GodWho I felt never loved me.Church still don't accept me.I know I'm a little burntCause I tell the truthDon't hide behind polishThey see all my cracks bareThey think I am sin and sin is meYet aren't we all looking for graceFrom a father we never desired.It is easy to feel God and churchWhen life has been easy to swallowThe devils been calling me since I was littleThey may see good and lightIn this world all I know is escape darkBy any means necessaryMy voice is loudThat's all I got to keep peace about.You'll never understandIf it looked like Satan loved you more than JesusSo you carry sin as a cross.Its hard to follow God when you feel if he is loveWhy have I been abandonedAsking why is the devil the only one with optionsWhen religious people walk past at your bleeding.I've had to fight being drawn into sin with everything. Bitterness is easy for meLove is easy if you're right with me.Life hasn't been fair.God letting my enemies walkLetting injustice continueThen saying forgive is like a slap in the faceTook me long to see him as worthy of worshipYes we are all sinnersYet I don't see all men as my brothers and sister Some are CainSame days I say lord thanks for recognisingAbel's spilled bloodWhen I you gonna recognise mineNot be scaredNot utter little motivations to heal deep woundsOr see me as damaged brokenNot rinsed or want to be rinsed by the wordLike the church.I have seen enough to read people.Even behind the fake smilesI know most of your people don't care enough.I know this is not feel good poetry.The world isn't always good.Looking at the light alwaysAllows the dark to triumph. Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor Ghana
