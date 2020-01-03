WordDigest2020: Two Conditions For God's Guidance (2) Studying God's Word Daily

"Nun. Your word is a lamp to my feet And a light to my path.

" — Psalm 119:105 Amplified Bible

Previously on 'Two conditions for God's guidance', we discussed 'Praying regularly'. Today, we will conclude the topic with 'Studying God's Word daily'.

From the scripture, two conditions have been stated clearly as to what the Word of God does.

1. The Word of God serves as a lamp to our feet and

2. A light to our path.

What does the Word serving as a lamp to the feet connotes? The Word *"Lamp"* is from the Hebrew *'nîyr'* meaning to glisten. Simply God wants us to equip ourselves with His Word through studying daily in order to know Him more and walk in His ways, so that we don't trip or fall along the line.

The Word of God does not only serve as a 'Lamp' but also a 'Light'. The Word *"Light"* is the Hebrew *"'Ôwr"* meaning illumination.

Put another way, as we study the word daily, we are to be a reflection of the Word positively in our societies for others to be saved.

Studying God's Word daily and obeying also draw His presence toward us.

Be safe and strong throughout the new year. God bless you.

Prayer: Thank you Heavenly Father for all that you have done, still doing and will do. Help me know you more and more to navvy Your will as planned for Your glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

