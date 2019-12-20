ModernGhanalogo

20.12.2019 Beauty & Fashion

Femytoys Presents Project Ric a Christmas Editorial

By News Desk
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

This presentation explores the dexterity of the designer with art; craft and indigenous accessorizing of traditionally known attires into modern-day timeless pieces.

Inspired by the drape-like cut of a cassock, the collection establishes a symbiotic connection between the maker and the wearer.

The season less pieces serve as a totem to our end of year offering for twenty nineteen fashion year.

See you in the first quarter of twenty-twenty for our explosive collection - IHOHO (N U D I T Y)

CREDITS
Styling and Creative Direction @Femytoys
Model @richassani
Photography @maj_delz
Makeup artist @belize_makeup
PR @moafricapr

