Femytoys Presents Project Ric a Christmas Editorial By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO This presentation explores the dexterity of the designer with art; craft and indigenous accessorizing of traditionally known attires into modern-day timeless pieces.Inspired by the drape-like cut of a cassock, the collection establishes a symbiotic connection between the maker and the wearer.The season less pieces serve as a totem to our end of year offering for twenty nineteen fashion year.See you in the first quarter of twenty-twenty for our explosive collection - IHOHO (N U D I T Y)CREDITSStyling and Creative Direction @FemytoysModel @richassaniPhotography @maj_delzMakeup artist @belize_makeupPR @moafricapr
Femytoys Presents Project Ric a Christmas Editorial
This presentation explores the dexterity of the designer with art; craft and indigenous accessorizing of traditionally known attires into modern-day timeless pieces.
Inspired by the drape-like cut of a cassock, the collection establishes a symbiotic connection between the maker and the wearer.
The season less pieces serve as a totem to our end of year offering for twenty nineteen fashion year.
See you in the first quarter of twenty-twenty for our explosive collection - IHOHO (N U D I T Y)
CREDITS
Styling and Creative Direction @Femytoys
Model @richassani
Photography @maj_delz
Makeup artist @belize_makeup
PR @moafricapr