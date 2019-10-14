Poet Apiorkor Recounts Impact Of International Baccalaureate Programme On Her Career

After the launch of her book 'The Matriarch's Verse' a few days ago, poet Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey has revealed one of the secrets to her successful career.

In a feature published on the official Twitter and Instagram handles of the International Baccalaureate Organisation Alumni wing, Apiorkor enumerates how beneficial the IB Diploma Programme has been to her.

Read the piece below:

“Today, I am a media practitioner in Ghana. I work for one of Ghana's leading media houses, as a production executive, broadcast presenter and events manager.

I am also an award-winning poet and versatile creative, a writer, an editor, a copywriter, a teacher, consultant, youth mentor and a gender/culture activist. Plus, I am a wife, a mother, a dreamer and a traveler.

Wearing so many hats makes my head heavy, of course, but I manage to do it, because the IB diploma at @tema_international_school and all of its intensity, rigour and madness has enabled me to do so.

All of these roles and identities I have accumulated have given me the wisdom that I incorporated into my maiden book of Poetry, The Matriarch's Verse, which was released this October.⠀

To get here, a solid and holistic education has been key, however, diligence, being meticulous, perseverance, open-mindedness, the willingness to learn and a teachable spirit were necessary. Respect for authority and learning to be unique, while being sensitive to culture was also necessary.

Above all, knowing who I am and being proud of and confident in that person cannot be underestimated. ⠀

I would like to encourage current DP students to be appreciative of the opportunity that they have to be a part of this programme. It is difficult to see how something might influence your future, positively, when you have no idea what the future looks like, what it holds.

Nonetheless, trust the process, trust your teachers and take responsibility for your own learning.”—Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey #ibhuman#ibalumni".

Apiorkor is also a Production Executive at Citi FM and Citi TV, as well as an events Moderator and MC and a passionate social activist.

About IB Diploma Programme

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is a two-year educational programme, primarily aimed at 16 to 19 year olds.

The programme provides an internationally accepted qualification for entry into higher education and is recognised by many universities worldwide. It was developed in the early to mid-1960s in Geneva, Switzerland, by a group of international educators. After a six-year pilot programme that ended in 1975, a bilingual diploma was established.

IBDP schools in Ghana include, Tema International School, SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Al-Rayan International School, Lincoln Community School, Morgan International Community School and Association International School.