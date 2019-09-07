Instead Of Buying Toys, Buy Books For Your Kids - Parents Charged

The Ghanaian Parent have been charged to supplements the toys they purchase for their wards with books.

‘’Instead of buying toys, buy them books’’ this was according to Ms. Esther Martey, the Project coordinator, No Business As Usual Hub, Kumasi.

She indicated, in ensuring an effective literate society, everyone has a role to play - starting with parents.

“If we want a literate nation, we must inculcate the habit of effective reading at an early-stage. It starts from home - Parents should cut the number of toys their wards uses and supplements them with creative books.” She suggested.

Ms Martey, was speaking at a forum on literacy and multilingualism organized the No Business As Usual Hub, Kumasi.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goal 4 - quality education, the forum created a space for participants to gain a deeper understanding on the need for literacy and multilingualism.

The event, in commemoration with the United Nations International Literacy Day Celebrations provided an avenue for the participants to understand the important of reading and its role in acquiring soft skills necessary for the future of work.

Speaking on cultivating reading habits and its relevance in professional development, the founder, Mandate Books - Dr. Samuel Tinagyei expresses concerns on the Ghanaian rate of reading.

According to him, the average literate Ghanaian does not have the habit of reading. “The trend is changing a little bit - but far off from the ideal.” he said

“If you read, you are learning how ideas are crafted in compositions, how ideas are translated into writing and it gives the reader a fine imagination to be able to describe things in final words.”He explained.

Usman Ibrahim Khalilulahi | Kumasi

(Attached are file images)