7 Vitamins And Supplements That Can Improve Your Life

Whether you are embarking on a dieting journey like with keto or other well-known, intensive plans or you are simply looking for everyday supplements to boost your health and quality of life, vitamins and supplements can be a great help.

Not every diet is going to give you the right amount of nutrients that your body needs, and it can be exhausting to try to keep up with it.

If you’re looking for a place to start, here are 7 vitamins and supplements that could really help improve your life.

Fish Oil

This is a popular supplement to take because it is extremely beneficial for several different bodily functions, especially if you are on strict diets or fitness regimes.

While fat and oil extracted from fish tissue (often from tuna, herring, anchovies or other oily fish) may not seem appetising, it is a huge player with omega-3 intake and easy to swallow in the form of a pill capsule.

The Omega-3 fatty acids will protect your brain, combat fat molecules in your bloodstream, prevent heart disease and fight inflammation. If you are on keto specifically, it’s great because it also helps you stay in ketosis.

Vitamin D

You’ve probably mostly heard about vitamin D in relation to sunlight since this is an excellent source of it, but for most people, that exposure isn’t enough.

Around 50% of the population suffers from a vitamin D deficiency, and if increasing sun exposure isn’t an option due to geographic location, scheduling or sensitivity, it may be best to look for it in the form of a supplement.

By boosting this vitamin in your life, you will be less likely to catch things like the cold or the flu, so do yourself and your immune system a favor by upping your intake!

Creatine

Another big player in tough diets like keto is an amino acid called creatine, especially when you plan on hitting the gym.

Creatine helps to increase endurance, something that can be harder to come by the older we get. Even if you are still relatively young, this can be fairly tricky, especially if you are at the beginning of a new fitness regime.

And, as everyone knows, staying in shape is great for your overall wellbeing, so combining creatine supplements with regular gym time can be a game-changer.

Magnesium

If you are looking to boost your energy, keep your body protected and regulate your blood sugar, Magnesium is an electrolyte you should look into.

This is especially important on diets like keto since it is very easy to throw off your blood sugar or even find yourself more susceptible to minor illnesses by putting your body through ketosis and majorly adjusting your nutrient intake.

Even if these benefits don’t quite pique your interest, magnesium is also great for improving your focus and regulating your mental function, so pretty much anyone can benefit and boost their productivity by increasing their intake.

Digestive Enzyme Blends

Upset stomachs can ruin anyone’s mood, and it isn’t an issue that’s fun to talk about either. By incorporating digestive enzyme blends, you can help to combat those frustrating digestive struggles, even if they’re caused by diet changes or unavoidable factors.

Whether you’re having problems with nausea or other unpleasant stomach concerns, using enzyme boosters can help to ease it and make it easier to focus on the actual important parts of your life.

Specifically, try to look for supplements that contain both lipase and protease enzymes for best results!

Sodium & Potassium

As mentioned earlier, electrolytes are important for keeping your body hydrated and healthy, especially if you get sick, are switching to intense diets or are starting to work out on a regular basis.

Sodium and potassium can help retain more water so that you can avoid things like headaches, cramps, decreased energy, worsened cold/flu symptoms and more.

If you want natural tips to try out before using supplements, you can always use standard table salt to boost sodium and foods like nuts, avocados and leafy greens to boost potassium.

If you still feel like you could use some more electrolytes or notice that your diet still doesn’t contain enough sodium and potassium, you can always aim for supplements as well.

MCT Oil

Lastly, a possibly lesser-known supplement to look into is Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCT) oils.

These are healthy fats that your body can easily absorb, and they can help out in terms of things like energy, healthy appetite control, increased ketone levels and more.

Since this oil doesn’t have any taste barriers like some other oils, it can be combined with shakes or smoothies or even taken straight through a spoonful. It’s one of the easiest and most important supplements on this list to incorporate into your diet, so definitely be sure to look into it!

In Summary

Most of your nutrients will come from the food that makes up your regular diet, but what if you’re falling short in some places?

To make sure you are getting the right vitamins and minerals to keep your body happy and healthy, try adding: