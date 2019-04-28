'Made In Ghana’ Album Will Promote Trade And Nation Building – Obour Hails Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ has been receiving a lot of plaudits from music lovers and aficionados after it was released last week.

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour has expressed his admiration for the ‘Best Rapper Alive’ for putting together such a classic piece.

In an Instagram post, the MUSIGA President wrote that ‘Made in Ghana’ album goes beyond an expressive art form; he said it has the potential of driving trade and nation-building.

“My brother @okyeamekwame has done it again. His Made in Ghana album is not just an art but goes into trade and nation-building. Inside his CD package, you get an air freshener, a 100kg chocolate bar, Ghana flag and a car sticker,” he wrote.

“Congratulations OK... the Rap Dacta for this great initiative. This is leadership,” Obour added.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ album by Okyeame Kwame was launched on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill.

This is the first time in the history of Ghana a musician has put together an album which is aimed at promoting local trade and nationalism by highlighting the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and Ghana’s heritage.

The song features Wutah Afriyie, Kuami Eugene, Wiyaala, Abiana, Atongo Zimba, King Ralph, Kidi and Feli Nuna.

Other artistes on the album are Fancy Gadam, Feli Finest, Senku, Kurl Songs & Ayesem, and Wulomei.

The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The album comes with a bar of chocolate, Ghana flag and a piece of kente cloth – strong statement made by Okyeame Kwame to cement the ‘Made in Ghana’ agenda.

The 10 classic tracks (2 bonus songs) on the 'Made in Ghana' album are available on the various online music stores.