Man Who Was “Resurrected” By Pastor Alph Lukau Has Died

Reports coming in indicates that, the man who was “raised from the dead” by South African prophet, Pastor Alph Lukau back in February has died this time around.

Brighton ‘Elliot’ Moyo from Zimbabwe made headlines across the whole world after a video in which he was allegedly raised from the dead after 3 days went viral although Pastor Lukau later backtracked on his claims and accused Moyo’s family of staging the miracle.

According to local publication H-Metro, Brighton died last week in a village called St Luke’s in South Africa. Unfortunately for Brighton, there was no resurrection this time and he was buried on Saturday. He is survived by his wife only as they had no children. A close family member who spoke to H-Metro said.

His stomach started swelling and didn’t stop for three days and on the third day, he died.

According to other reports, when Brighton joined Lukau’s Alleluia Ministries International there were reports that he was HIV positive and he had kidney failure and he also had TB (tuberculosis). When reached for comment, officials from the church stressed that what happened in February was not a miracle.

