E.L Unveils Tracklist for “BVR” Mixtape

V.O Nation record label frontman E.L has finally unveiled the official cover artwork and tracklist for his highly anticipated 'BVR' mixtape.

The artwork features throwback photos of the multiple award-winning record producer and rapper.

The main cover artwork features a photo of the young Lomi while the tracklist cover artwork features what seems to be a photo of him in his teens or early 20s.

'BVR' comes with 15 tracks featuring young talents: Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star Falz.

E.L joined the production desk with Slimbo, Jaymera, Rogie Roy, Bodi, Nabeyin, Kid Mvgic and others.

He has released two songs off the mixtape: 'Thinking' and 'The Interview'.

The mixtape is expected to be launched with a concert but the date hasn't been confirmed.