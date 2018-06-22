Threesome Leaked Sex Tape: Akufo-Addo Unfollows Shatta

President Akufo-Addo has unfollowed Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, on Twitter.

This followed a leaked sex tape involving the controversial musician who was caught engaging in oral sex with a lady, who is believed to be a friend to his baby's mother, Shatta Michy.

The video, which was leaked via the musician's Snapchat on Tuesday, captured two guys receiving blowjob from the lady whose face was showing in the video. The guy's face wasn't visible but Shatta Wale's voice could be heard groaning at the background.

The Zylofon Music signee has since Tuesday been heavily criticised for indulging in such an indecent act.

He first reacted to publications about the leak by attacking the media for giving attention to the video.

However, he made a U-turn on Wednesday to apologise to Ghanaians and the media for his unfortunate action.

“For the unfortunate display of obscenity on my personal snapchat platform on Tuesday, June 19 – a material that was mistakenly posted by one of my associates, I apologize to the people of Ghana for such an unpleasant exhibition,” he said in a press statement.

“I apologize to all SM fans who felt slighted by such a move. My sincere apology to my label Zylofon Music and also to all my corporate partners,” he stated.

“The brand Shatta Wale is a law-abiding one; one that will not do anything untoward to bring its partners into disrepute. The brand would also not do anything to affect the sensibilities of the large following and support it commands. Finally, I apologize to the media for any unfortunate outburst that were directed at concerning the incident,” Shata Wale added.

President Akufo-Addo's decision to unfollow Shatta is possibly to show his resentment for Shatta Wale's indecency.

The president is a known fan of Shatta Movement (SM) and

Shatta Wale was one of the first artistes to have been invited to the Jubilee House shortly after the president took office.

They have enjoyed a good relationship in the past but it is not clear if that can be said about them now.