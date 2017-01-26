Aramide Holds Autograph Session In Abuja For Suitcase Album

After the success of her previous autograph sessions in Lagos and Ibadan, award winning Afro-Soul Diva, Aramide brought her SUITCASE to Abuja last weekend for an autograph session with her fans.

The session, which took place at Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, was filled with fans and friends of Aramide. She gave her fans the opportunity to interact with her, take pictures and get autographed copies of the SUITCASE album.

“As you know, this is my first Album and I am really excited about sharing my SUITCASE to the world. It is all about my journey and experiences about life, and there’s nothing like sharing that with the people who love what I do, and those people are my fans and friends.”

Aramide explains that the purpose of these sessions is to promote her recently released album, SUITCASE, which was released on November 22nd.

The SUITCASE album is in stores nationwide and also available for sale online.