Coronavirus: Andre Ayew Donate Items To to Tamale Metropolis Fight Pandemic [PHOTOS]

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has donated items to the Tamale Metropolis to help fight the Coronavirus.

The Swansea City forward donated 4,000 hand sanitizers, 25 sets of handwashing bins, tissues and other sanitary items.

According to a report filed by Myjoyonline, the donations were made by Alhassan Abdul, on behalf of the 30-year-old.

The items were donated to bus terminals, chief palaces and some communities in the Metropolis.

The former West Ham joins a select group of Ghanaian footballers who have made donations to help combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The likes of Asamoah Gyan, Abdul Majeed Waris, Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Samuel Owusu have all donated towards fighting the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s confirmed Coronavirus cases has jumped to 152 within the last two and half weeks.

Also, the number of Coronavirus deaths in the country has risen to five, with four recoveries recorded so far.