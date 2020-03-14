Alhaji Grusah Wants Ghana Premier Suspended Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Owner and bankroller of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grunsah has implored the Ghana Football Association to suspend the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league over the coronavirus pandemic.

Football leagues across Europe has been suspended due to the fast spread of the virus.

FIFA, CAF and UEFA have also suspended all matches.

According to him, the remaining fixtures of the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women's top-flight and other competitions should be suspended until further notice.

"We should all pray that people in our country don't get infected with the deadly virus (Coronavirus) after two people were confirmed testing positive," Grunsah told OTEC FM.

"The Ghana FA should be considering to suspend the Ghana Premier League and other competitions for weeks or months.

"I know people will say it's because my team [King Faisal] is in the drop zone that's why I am making those suggestions. But we should be thinking of the lives of human first before football.

"We should follow the steps of other Football Association to suspend our football activities for weeks or months" he concluded.

Currently, his club King Faisal FC is battling for survival in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League as they lie 18th position on the table after match week 14.

On Thursday, two cases of coronavirus was confirmed in Ghana.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu made this known at an emergency press briefing by the Information Ministry on Thursday night, March 12, 2020.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.