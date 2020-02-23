Ronaldo Scores For Record-Equalling Serie A Appearance In Juve Win

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 1,000th professional match by scoring for a record-equalling eleventh consecutive Serie A appearance to set leaders Juventus on the way to a 2-1 win at SPAL in a top-versus-bottom match on Saturday.

The Portuguese, rested against Brescia last week, turned in Juan Cuadrado's cross in the 39th minute to break the deadlock before Aaron Ramsey added a second on the hour from Paulo Dybala's pass.

There was confusion in the 69th minute as Andrea Petagna pulled one back from a penalty awarded for a foul by Daniele Rugani on Simone Missiroli amid problems with the VAR system.

The referee, who initially waved played on, had to use a walkie-talkie to communicate with VAR officials as his ear-piece appeared to be broken and the pitchside monitor was also not working. He eventually pointed to the spot on the advice of video officials.

The win ensured that Juventus, chasing a ninth successive title, stayed top for another week as they went four points clear of Lazio who visit Genoa on Sunday.