Hearts-Kotoko London Game: AdAge Secures Exclusive Media Rights

AdAge Media (AAM) has secured the media rights for the forthcoming Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko Independence Day Cup match in London.

At the signing of the agreement at the GFA Secretariat in Accra, the Organisers, HRH Sports and Proball International Limited granted the media rights feed of live TV Coverage of the super clash.

Per the signed agreement, AdAge Media will be in charge exclusively for media rights for TV broadcast advertising, Radio commentary, pitch panel placement at the stadium, fan parks and giant screens across the country, with available packages for headline, title, gold and silver packages available.

CEO of AdAge Media, Mr. Fadi Fattal in a post-signing interview promised a top-class delivery to make the clash an epoch-making one.

The game, which is on the theme the 'Ghana Independence cup match' offers the two sides a great opportunity to market their brands to the international community.

Mr. Justin Addo chairman of Proball international added It is the first time and historic, the two most successful Ghana clubs are playing outside the country in the UK at (Barnet Stadium, London). He thanked both teams for the acceptance and assured them of a much successful ever game to sell Ghana and our talents to the world.

HRH sports consultancy Director, Nana Yaw Amponsah commended the efforts put by the ministry of youth and sports, GFA and all stakeholders for their immense contribution towards the success of the event.

Mr. Fadi Fattal wished both teams the best of luck and the best to win and most importantly making sure transparency and top-notch match that will thrill Ghanaians living in the UK.

The match will be broadcast live on Saturday 7th March 2020 exclusively on GTV, GTVsports Plus, and Obonu TV